Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan Roshan to follow in dad's footsteps? 17-year-old heads to US to study filmmaking

On Monday night, the American School of Bombay shared a picture of a young Hridaan with the USC logo below. “It’s no surprise to US that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud,” read the caption of the post. The post saw several congratulatory messages from friends and family. Cousin Fizaa Ali, daughter of his aunt Farah Khan Ali, wrote, “Yay hridu!”

There may soon be another filmmaker in the Roshan clan. Hrithik Roshan ’s son, 17-year-old Hridaan, is headed to the United States to study filmmaking at the prestigious University of Southern California. Hridaan’s alma mater, the American School of Bombay, shared the news on its official Instagram account, prompting congratulatory messages from friends and family.

About Hridaan's family Hridaan is the younger son of Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. His grandparents are actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan. Even Hrithik is set to turn director with the upcoming film in the Krrish franchise. With Hridaan now enrolling in a filmmaking course, many have speculated whether he will follow the ‘family tradition’.

Hrithik and Sussanne were married from 2000 to 2014. Their elder son, Hrehaan, was born in 2005, and their younger son, Hridaan, in 2008. Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be on good terms and co-parent their children.

During the pandemic, the two even moved in to help raise their sons. In 2020, Sussanne had praised Hrithik as a dad. She took to her Instagram account to share a video montage of his sweet moments with the boys and called him ‘the best dad ever’. “When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’. Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye,” Sussanne wrote in her caption.