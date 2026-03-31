Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan Roshan to follow in dad's footsteps? 17-year-old heads to US to study filmmaking
Hrithik Roshan's younger son, Hridaan, has enrolled at the prestigious University of Southern California to study filmmaking.
There may soon be another filmmaker in the Roshan clan. Hrithik Roshan’s son, 17-year-old Hridaan, is headed to the United States to study filmmaking at the prestigious University of Southern California. Hridaan’s alma mater, the American School of Bombay, shared the news on its official Instagram account, prompting congratulatory messages from friends and family.
Hrithik and Sussanne's son to study filmmaking in the US
On Monday night, the American School of Bombay shared a picture of a young Hridaan with the USC logo below. “It’s no surprise to US that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud,” read the caption of the post. The post saw several congratulatory messages from friends and family. Cousin Fizaa Ali, daughter of his aunt Farah Khan Ali, wrote, “Yay hridu!”
About Hridaan's family
Hridaan is the younger son of Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. His grandparents are actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan. Even Hrithik is set to turn director with the upcoming film in the Krrish franchise. With Hridaan now enrolling in a filmmaking course, many have speculated whether he will follow the ‘family tradition’.
Hrithik and Sussanne were married from 2000 to 2014. Their elder son, Hrehaan, was born in 2005, and their younger son, Hridaan, in 2008. Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be on good terms and co-parent their children.
During the pandemic, the two even moved in to help raise their sons. In 2020, Sussanne had praised Hrithik as a dad. She took to her Instagram account to share a video montage of his sweet moments with the boys and called him ‘the best dad ever’. “When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’. Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye,” Sussanne wrote in her caption.
Hrithik Roshan's recent and upcoming work
Hrithik's outings at the box office after the pandemic have been a mixed bag. He tasted moderate success with the aerial actioner Fighter. The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone, earned over ₹300 crore worldwide. But his most recent film, YRF spy thriller War 2, was a disappointment at the box office. The pan-India film, which also starred Jr NTR in his Bollywood debut, was panned by the critics, and earned only ₹364 crore on a ₹400 crore budget. The actor is now directing Krrish 4, which he will also star in.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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