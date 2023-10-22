Hrithik Roshan shares ‘supermom’ Pinkie Roshan's dance video on her birthday, check out their huge terrace gym. Watch

Hrithik Roshan has shared an interesting video to wish his mom Pinkie Roshan on her 70th birthday. He recorded Pinkie dancing with full enthusiasm in the gym without her knowing about it and chose to share the video on her birthday. He asked his fans to clap for her in the caption. Also read: Hrithik Roshan talks about struggles in fitness journey, shares pics; thanks Saba Azad for being ‘likeminded in action’

What is in the video

Hrithik Roshan shared Pinkie Roshan's dancing video on her birthday.

The video shows Hrithik entering the gym. As he hears some party music, he says, "So I have just entered the gym. And the music is on which means my mother must be dancing. The video goes on to show how she is dancing as if no one's watching. At the end of the video, she finally realises that Hrithik was there in the gym.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “Chaplin said ‘to truly laugh, learn to take your pain and play with it’ Mama, this I learn from you. Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn’t anyone like you ! Here’s to an adventure that has only just begun!! I love you. C’mon everybody !!! Clap your hands."

Fans react to Pinkie Roshan's video

Commenting on the video, Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Hahaha well captured Happiness no more to explain," alongwith raising hands emoji. Actor Sheeba wrote, “Happy birthday to the cutest, fittest mom.” A fan wrote, “This is amazing. Touchwood. God bless with loads of love happiness and Good health!!” Another commented, “@hrithikroshan this proves dance is in your jeans. Happy birthday to her.” One more said, “Haha so sweet, now we all know , how you have been so exceptional in dancing all the way!!” Many also shared clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

Hrithik's fitness for Fighter

Hrithik is currently working on his next film, Fighter, and has been working extensively on his fitness for the same. The Siddharth Anand film stars him opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. It is due to release around Republic Day next year.

He recently shared a glimpse of how he changed during the course of the filming of the movie. He wrote a long note which read, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance."

