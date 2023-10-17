Hrithik Roshan talks about struggles in fitness journey, shares pics; thanks Saba Azad for being ‘likeminded in action’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has given a glimpse of his fitness journey over the last few months. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hrithik also posted several pictures showing how he transformed himself. The actor also credited his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad for helping him reach his goal. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad's recent ramp performance amid negative reactions) Hrithik Roshan shared an Instagram post.

In the first picture collage, Hrithik posted a selfie of himself from August 31 and another from October 7 showing the changes in his body during the period. The next collage is of Hrithik on August 28 and another on October 7. The last photo is of the actor on August 25 and then again on October 4. He also shared three voice notes his mentor sent him.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance."

He also added, "Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm. Easiest part - having a partner who is likeminded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa."

Hrithik also said, "Best part - having a mentor like Mr Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn’t do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side."

"PS: I do this cause my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don’t depend on one shape or the other for my own self-worth. (Sharing some very interesting voice notes from my online chats with Kris. Enjoy!)," he concluded.

Reacting to the post, Saba Azad commented, "And there it..achieving the unachievable in record time (smiley emoticon). Your resilience is unreal Ro!! (flexed bicep, fire, punch, black heart and heart eyes emojis)." Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Just like how do you do it (raised hands emojis)." Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Thank you for sharing this sir, sab galat kar raha tha main (I was doing everything wrong)."

