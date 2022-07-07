Hrithik Roshan shares video of dad Rakesh Roshan’s gym workout, ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts: ‘Wow’

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym. In the clip, the filmmaker was seen lifting weights under the guidance of his fitness instructor. Rakesh, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, sometimes shares on social media how he exercises and stays healthy. In his latest post, Hrithik called his father ‘goals’ as he wrote, “My dad is cooler than me.” Read more: Hrithik Roshan reveals how he and mom Pinkie Roshan spent Mother's Day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving a shoutout to Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik shared a 27-second video of his father on Instagram. In the clip, Rakesh was seen dressed in a black and orange workout outfit, as he did his weightlifting routine inside a gym. While Hrithik is not heard or scene in the clip, Rakesh’s gym instructor could be heard keeping a tab as the filmmaker exercised.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “Goals!” The actor posted the video with the hashtags ‘my dad is cooler than me’, ‘my dad is fitter than me too’ and ‘what to do’. Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar commented on Hrithik’s post, “Awesome.” His ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also commented and wrote, “Wowwww.” An Instagram user reacted by saying, “He looks so much younger!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik often shares photos with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, on Instagram. To mark Mother’s Day 2022, the actor shared a post about his mom teaching him ‘some yoga moves’. He also said she ‘actually knows a lot of good stuff’ in his post. Sharing their pictures, he wrote, “Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :) I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone. Love you mama.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik will be soon seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on 30 September 2022, and also stars Radhika Apte.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON