Hrithik Roshan sings new song on Independence Day 2022, Saba Azad reacts; ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls it amazing. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan sang a new song, Hindustan Meri Jaan, and shared it with his fans on Independence Day 2022. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Hrithik posted the video in which sports persons and athletes were seen preparing for, taking part in and winning tournaments representing India. The music video also showed glimpses of India's space programmes. The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy were also part of the video. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan looks unrecognisable in unseen pic with Ameesha Patel)

Several parts of the country, people and cultures were also highlighted in the video. Aircrafts flying in Vic formation painting the tricolour in the sky also featured in the clip. The video ended with the words 'cheer for India'. The lyrics of the song goes, "Hindustaan Meri Jaan Hai/Hindustaan/Meri Jaan, Meri Shaan Hai/Hindustaan/Hum Karte Hai Yeh Wada Maa/Tere Aankhon Mein Ek Aansoon Na Aane Denge De Denge Jaan."

Hrithik captioned the post, "Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones although won’t make the bad singing better. In hope and dedicated to the true spirit of freedom. Freedom for every single individual. Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial, been humming this since I heard this wonderful track."

He also added, “Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this, following your lead my friend. Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time. @jjustmusicofficial @warnermusicindia #VandeMataram.”

Reacting to the video, several people dropped comments praising the actor. Hrithik's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, wrote, "Hair raising! Jai Hind." Sussanne Khan commented, "Fab God bless you Rye (Hrithik). To always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways! This is amazing."

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a clapping hand emoji. Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, dropped several black heart emojis. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped raising hands and red heart emojis.

Fans will see Hrithik next in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is slated to release on September 30. It is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title. Hrithik will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

