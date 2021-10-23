Hrithik Roshan spots fox and peacock by his pool, believes it's connected to mom's birthday

Hrithik Roshan has shared a special birthday message for his mother, Pinkie Roshan. He took to Instagram to share a picture with Pinkie and a video that showed how a fox and some peacocks came over to visit him.

Wishing Pinkie on her 68th birthday, Hrithik called himself lucky to have a mother like her. “I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock, all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me. Ain’t I the luckiest! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you. More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl,” he wrote.

The video shared with his message showed a tiny fox drinking water from the pool and a few peacocks hanging out by the pool too. Hrithik also showed the rising sun and the moon high up in the sky.

Hrithik is the son of Pinkie and director Rakesh Roshan. They also have a daughter, Sunaina Roshan. Pinkie and Rakesh got married in 1971.

Recently, a video of Hrithik doing garba at the gym went viral. “When Bollywood hero suddenly hears 80s music in gym #braindead #totalloss,” Hrithik captioned his post. Deepika Padukone commented, “Clown!” Kriti Sanon and Preity Zinta dropped laughing emojis. “Masttttt,” Dino Morea wrote.

Hrithik was last seen in 2019's War with Tiger Shroff. His upcoming movies include Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. Fighter will be Hrithik and Deepika's first movie together. He has previously worked with Saif in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol.