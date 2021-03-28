Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan reunite to celebrate son Hrehaan's 15th birthday, see inside pics from party
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan reunite to celebrate son Hrehaan's 15th birthday, see inside pics from party

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to post a collage of pictures to wish her son Hrehaan Roshan as he turned 15. See pictures from his birthday party.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan has turned 15.

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to wish her son Hrehaan Roshan on his birthday. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne's son turned 15 on Sunday.

Sharing a collage she wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart." The collage of pictures were from their family moments together at his birthday celebration.

Hrehaan with his grandparents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinky.

Seen in them are Hrithik, Hridhaan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, and Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan. Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Oberoi were also present at the party. In some of the pictures, they huddled around Hrehaan as he cut his birthday cake. A number 15-shaped balloon could also be seen in the pictures.

Taapsee's new house has the perfect little corner for her latest achievement

Shilpa reveals how she gives time to Samisha, Viaan: 'I forget I have a family'

Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she poses with Nick Jonas for a selfie

Rakhi Sawant reacts to night curfew: 'I will run on the beaches of Goa'
Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi also made it to the party.
Actor Zayed Khan was also seen at the party.

Sussanne and Hrithik have been co-parenting their two sons since their divorce in 2014. During the coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne had temporarily moved in with him so as to take care of their sons together. The actor, in a heartfelt note on Instagram, had thanked her for being so ‘supportive and understanding’.

Sussanne has been working on her passion venture - The Charcoal Project - for a while now. Days before the online store's launch, she had posted a video and had written, "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play. the dream team @thevarisangroup @chelini1898 @chelinifirenze @saviofirmino..Global launch very soon."

Sussanne was recently seen at a party with her friends from the television industry. It had featured Bigg Boss 14 duo, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

sussanne khan hrithik roshan hrehaan roshan hridhaan roshan rakesh roshan

