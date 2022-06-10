Hrithik Roshan talks of Saif Ali Khan's 'powerful presence' as they wrap Vikram Vedha filming; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture with the actor as they wrapped up the filming. He also penned a long note about Saif and the journey of filming the movie, and said that Saif's 'powerful presence' as Vikram helped him transform him into the role of Vedha. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan channels Vedha in new pic, fans can't stop gushing over his salt and pepper look

Hrithik took to his Instagram account on Friday to share the picture, which also featured director duo Pushkar and Gayathri. Kareena Kapoor also reacted to the picture and said she can't wait for the film. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Uff…cannot wait,” adding heart-eyes emoji.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Hrithik shared another picture that showed him, Pushkar, and Gayathri posing with the clapboard before the first shot of the film. In the accompanying message, Hrithik wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance. For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive."

The actor, who plays gangster Vedha in the film noted that only time and audience will be able to tell him if his instincts were in the right place. He added in a message for the directors, "I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha."

Hrithik Roshan shares post after wrap of Vikram Vedha filming.

His next message was for his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Sharaf, and Yogita Bihani. Hrithik wrote, "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer."

Hrithik noted that his mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork they shared on the Vikram Vedha sets as they call it a wrap. He concluded his message by saying, "Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today. As we inch closer to our release date. Nuff said. See you at the cinemas."

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. This marks the first time Hrithik and Saif will be seen together on the screen in almost two decades. They last worked together in 2002's film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Vikram Vedha is set to be theatrically released on September 30 this year.

