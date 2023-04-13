Hrithik Roshan thanks his ‘one man' army Vikram Vedha stuntman on birthday: 'Left spellbound by his dedication'

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday wrote a warm post for his stunt double Mansoor Ali Khan on the occasion of his birthday. The actor treated fans to their photo from a film set and called him his ‘one man’ army. The two have been working for more than ten years now. Also read: Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha stuntman looks eerily similar to Sushant Singh Rajput

Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan had gone viral as Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike.

The photo featured Hrithik and Mansoor posing next to each other in similar black jackets. Some injury marks were also seen on their forehead as a part of the makeup for the film scene. The photo is most likely clicked while filming an action scene.

Hrithik Roshan with his stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan.

Sharing the photo, Hrithik wrote, “Here's to @mansoor_a_khan13! Know this brilliant man since a little more than a decade now and I've been left spellbound by his dedication and hardwork ever since. Thank you for being my one man support team on and off camera. Have the happiest birthday! May this be your best year yet!”

Mansoor is quite popular online. His picture had gone viral after he wished Hrithik on his birthday earlier this year. He had written, "Happy Birthday bhai Hrithik Roshan. You are a super star with pure heart, so grounded and so humble, so caring, so loving person. You always appreciate and respect others talent!! Also a super friendly human…"

While he has been working for Hrithik for years, fans were amazed to see his resemblance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about it, he had told Hindustan Times, “Actually Sushant aur main 2009 mein same martial arts teacher se training lete the (Sushant and I were learning martial arts from the same teacher), he’s no more now. We would meet often in class, say a simple hello. He wasn’t doing television then. People would tell me even then ‘tum dono ek jaise dikhte ho, ek hi jaisi height, physique, personality (you and Sushant look alike).”

Mansoor hails from Delhi and moved to Mumbai in search of better prospects. He got into films as his uncle was an action master for 25 years. While his first film as a stuntman was Salman Khan's Wanted, he worked for films like I did Ek Tha Tiger, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Super 30, War and Vikram Vedha.

