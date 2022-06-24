Hrithik Roshan thinks Prajakta Koli nailed Varun Dhawan's accent. Watch

Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli feature together in JugJugg Jeeyo, which released on Friday. Their co-star Anil Kapoor, and actor Hrithik Roshan, reacted to a new clip of the two shared by Prajakta, who is known for her funny videos on YouTube. In her latest video, Prajakta was seen pulling off Varun’s accent. Hrithik thought she nailed it. “Hahaha nice,” he commented on her video. Read more: JugJugg Jeeyo is an entertaining and emotional tale featuring good-looking people

On Thursday, Prajakta, who was seen with Varun, Anil, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in her first Hindi film, JugJugg Jeeyo, shared a video of her and Varun, where she imitated his accent, as well as his expressions. In the clip, Prajakta said ‘your Varun Dhawan accent is so sexy’ as she continued to talk like him. Varun was seen photobombing her, as he worked out and opened a fridge in some of the visuals. The two are later seen posing together as they showed off their matching expressions.

Prajakta shared the video on Instagram, and wrote: "Late to the trend but whatevs ya... Hi Varun Dhawan." Apart from Hrithik, many other celebs reacted to her post. Anil left a heart and a laughing emoji, while Maniesh Paul, who is also a part of JugJugg Jeeyo, commented, “Hahahahahahaha amazing.” Actor Rohit Saraf wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahahahaha I loooooovee thisssss." Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented on Prajakta’s video, "Nailed it."

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo has been getting positive responses from critics. The film was called ‘entertaining’ and ‘emotional’ in Hindustan Times’ JugJugg Jeeyo review. An excerpt read, “In JugJugg Jeeyo, everyone you see on screen, wears designer clothes. There’s blingy jackets, suits and lehengas. Unapologetic Punjabi humour triggers some genuine laughs. There’s a song and dance number for every occasion every 10 minutes. And all this with good-looking people in every frame. Directed by Raj Mehta, who had last helmed Good Newwz (2019), once again brings on screen a bunch of Punjabi people, this time from Patiala.”

