Hrithik Roshan visits USC LA campus with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan; students say, 'every non-brown person was confused'

Hrithik Roshan's visit to the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles has got his fans talking. The actor had left for Los Angeles from Mumbai with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan on April 1. The trio also paid a visit to the USC campus during the trip. On April 13, several students at the university took to social media to share pictures and stories about the visit. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan poses for paparazzi as he flies out of Mumbai with son Hrehaan, fan says: 'This man is Adonis'. Watch

Fans revealed that the news of Hrithik's arrival spread through the campus like a wildfire and several students rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor. The actor also obliged the fans with conversations and pictures. Two students from the campus posed with Hrithik in a selfie, and took to Instagram to share their experience of the meeting.

One of them wrote about her fangirl moment, "Guess whom did I meet today at USC ??!! Oh yeaaaahhhhh !!! It’s HRITHIK ROSHAN & his cute children. The younger one is between me & Hrithik in the picture. That eye contact.. That conversation.. And This picture.. Memories for life. @hrithikroshan @navya_sunkara #fangirl #momentsforlife." Another girl shared the same picture with the caption, "Guess who we ran into today!!!! @hrithikroshan #usc me #koimilgaya. #hrithikroshan #losangeles #california #unexpectedsurprise."

Other fans took to Twitter to share the stories of the craziness that followed after Hrithik's arrival. A student revealed that desi students had started approaching each other at random to share the news of Hrithik's presence. He wrote, "random desi dude just approached me and asked “HAVE YOU SEEN HRITHIK ROSHAN??” Then we both looked for Hrithik Roshan cause apparently he’s on the USC Campus."

One student revealed that the excitement among the desi students left non-brown people very confused. He wrote, "The brown ppl of USC RANNN to see Hrithik Roshan on campus and literally every non-brown person was confused as hell." Another student wrote, "guess who was at USC today? HRITHIK ROSHAN!!"

One student commented that he was in class and asked others for pictures so he could show them to his parents. Other social media users called those who got to see the Hrithik "lucky," and requested the students to share more pictures.

Fans also showered compliments on Hrithik's new look, which he is sporting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Some also wondered if the visit to USC was related to the further studies of Hrithik's eldest son Hrehaan, who is 16. His younger son Hridaan in 13. The actor co-parents the two with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik was last seen in War in 2019. Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, will hit the theatres on September 30. Hrithik will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

