Hrithik Roshan poses for paparazzi as he flies out of Mumbai with son Hrehaan, fan says: 'This man is Adonis'. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan posed for the paparazzi as he flew out of Mumbai with his son Hrehaan Roshan recently. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Hrithik was seen getting out of his car at the Mumbai airport. He was then joined by Hrehaan, who travelled to the airport in another car. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to his 'insanely amazing woman' praise, calls him 'my cute')

As the photographers stationed at the airport asked him to pose for the camera without his mask, Hrithik was heard asking, "Without mask?" He then said, "Baad me (Later)." Before entering the airport, he flashed the thumbs-up sign, nodded his head, and walked away.

For his travel, Hrithik wore a black T-shirt, blue denims, a grey shirt, and black shoes. He also tied his hair back, carried a black backpack, and wore dark sunglasses. Hrehaan opted for a grey T-shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. The father-son duo was seen wearing watches on their right wrists.

Taking to the comments section, fans showered Hrithik with praises and also added red heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, "This man has inbuilt swag, so handsome." Another person commented, "This man is Adonis now and forever." Adonis was the mortal lover of the goddess Aphrodite in Greek mythology. A fan also called the actor 'Greek God'.

An Instagram user also said, "Hritik is so handsome." "Blessed genetics, the envy of millions," wrote another person. "Hrithik Roshan is so handsome that he needs makeup to look ugly," commented a person.

Hrehaan is Hrithik's son with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. They also have another son Hridhaan. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014. Currently, Hrithik is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. The duo is often seen exchanging messages on social media platforms.

Recently, on her Instagram Stories, Saba, who is part of the band Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah, had shared glimpses from the soundcheck before their show in Pune. Hrithik had shared her clip on his Instagram and wrote, "Kill it, you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!" Saba reposted it and responded, "Wish you was here too my cute :) @hrithikroshan."

Dating rumours of the two started in February when they were spotted out on a dinner date. A few days later, Saba also joined Roshans for a get-together.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023. He also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Hrithik was last seen in War in 2019.

