HT India's Most Stylish 2022 full list of winners: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon win big

Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and several others won trophies at the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2022. Check out the full list here.
Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon were among the winners at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2022.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 04:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon were among the actors who emerged as the winner at the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2022 held on Friday. Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shehnaaz Gill also won trophies at the award show. Check out the full list here. Also Read| Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora win as couple at HT India's Most Stylish. Watch

Check out the list of awards and winners at India's Most Stylish:

CategoryWinner
Most Stylish SuperstarRanbir Kapoor
India’s Most Stylish (Male)Kartik Aaryan
India’s Most Stylish (Female)Kriti Sanon
India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice Male)Siddharth Malhotra
India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice Female)Disha Patani
Rising Style Icon (Male)Aparshakti Khurana
Rising Style Icon (Female)Nushrratt Bharuccha
Style Legend (Male)Anil Kapoor
Style Legend (Female)Raveena Tandon
Breaking The Mould (Male)Rajkumar Rao
Breaking The Mould (Female)Tamannaah Bhatia
Most Stylish Trendsetter (Male)Aditya Roy Kapur
Most Stylish Trendsetter (Female)Vaani Kapoor
Most Stylish Master of ReinventionAnupam Kher
Most Stylish Emerging FaceShehnaaz Gill
Style TrailblazerAditi Roy Hydari 
Style Game Changer (Male)R Madhavan
Style Game Changer (Female)Rakul Preet Singh
Most Stylish CoupleArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Timeless Style IconShilpa Shetty
Most Stylish HotstopperRashmika Mandanna
Most Stylish ProducerJackky Bhagnani
Style With SubstancePankaj Tripathi 
Stylista awardGauahar Khan
Most Stylish TV personality (Male)Karan Kundrra
Most Stylish TV personality (Female)Tejasswi Prakash
Most Stylish Music Persona (Male)Jubin Nautiyal
Most Stylish Music Persona (Female)Jasleen Royal
Ethnic Style awardDivya Dutta
Mithali Raj was named Most Stylish Sports Personality at the event, while Bhuvan Bam emerged as the Most Stylish Content Creator. The award show was also attended by Gulshan Grover, Tanishaa Mukerji, Satish Kaushik, Boney Kapoor, Rashmi Desai, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

