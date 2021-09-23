Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / HT NxT: Jaideep Ahlawat says 'before Paatal Lok, nobody used to wait for my projects, now they do'
bollywood

HT NxT: Jaideep Ahlawat says 'before Paatal Lok, nobody used to wait for my projects, now they do'

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has said that before Paatal Lok, nobody used to wait for his projects, but now they are.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Jaideep Ahlawat played Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat burst onto the scene with a lead role in Amazon's Paatal Lok; he is the definition of a 15-year overnight success. But the actor hasn't really signed a bunch of roles in the immediate aftermath of Paatal Lok's success.

In an appearance on Hindustan Times NxT, a digital conclave for next-gen leaders and newsmakers, he spoke about choosing his future projects carefully, and why he isn't signing everything that comes his way after his newfound status as a bankable face.

He said in Hindi, “Paatal Lok released when we were under lockdown, and we haven't really had too many options since then to start shooting for a new show or a film. I think we resumed shooting in December last year, and then went into another lockdown in March. We've only just started working again. Definitely, when you deliver something that good, people's expectations of you increase. Your expectations from yourself increase. It's not about being choosy, it's about being responsible in the subjects that I take up.”

RELATED STORIES

He continued, “Now I have the option to decide what's the best story that you can do justice to, or you can experiment with. But I'm not choosy, we just haven't had the chance to shoot anything. Everybody has been home. We've only had four months in which shoots have taken place, and a lot of what was offered to me in that time was not something that I liked. That used to be the case before, as well. But I'm more conscious of the decisions I am making now. I'm more responsible now. Until now, nobody used to wait for my next projects, but now they will wait to see if Paatal Lok was a fluke.”

Jaideep said that there is no way one can predict how a certain project will turn out, and provided the example of Paatal Lok, which he said they knew was good, but had no idea would become the ‘talk of the town’. 

Also read: Jaideep Ahlawat: Someone told me they have watched Pataal Lok for the 12th time

Jaideep got his break in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. After Paatal Lok, he has had a handful of releases such as Khaali Peeli, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Shashank Khaitan's segment in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaideep ahlawat paatal lok
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HT NxT: Prajakta Koli cried on the floor after suffering a creative block

6

Sara Ali Khan shares pics from mosque, temple, church, gurdwara in Kashmir

Shatrughan wonders if Ranveer, Ranbir have same ‘impact’ as Dharmendra, Big B

HT NxT: Shatrughan Sinha reveals he was three hours late for his own wedding
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP