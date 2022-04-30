Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
#HTCityCheers23 | Neha Dhupia to her 23-yr-old self: Thanks for sticking to your choices, good or bad

As we continue to celebrate our 23rd birthday, Neha Dhupia joins the party and writes a letter to her 23-year-old self, the age she walked into Bollywood.
Neha Dhupia entered Bollywood when she was 23
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 04:22 PM IST
ByAs told to Sugandha Rawal

First, cheers to 23, HT City! I would tell my 23-year-old not to change a thing. I made my debut in Indian cinema when I was 23. I bought my first apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. I had my head between my shoulders. I was about to take off and I was not flying high. For me, 23 was a great year.

Looking back at my journey since I was 23, so much has changed. Whether it’s the industry, me or the time, it’s been such a metamorphosis. Like, what the industry used to be versus what it has become. When I was 23, I had my bearings. I knew what was good and bad. One always has choices, and I stuck to mine. At that point, amongst the choices you have, you have to make the right decision for yourself. And that is the person I continue to be. I follow a certain kind of value system about myself personally and professionally.

From 23 to now, like, I’m 41, I’ve seen so much. If I were to compare myself to the 23 year olds today, I think there is much more preparation now. Even today, I can see that streak of hard work, and being true to the choices one makes. All that is continued. I wouldn’t want to change anything about the time I was 23. Maybe when I was older. I just felt like, in my 30s it was so much more liberating. Because I spoke my mind, got the way I wanted to be, what you see is what you got. But it took me a little while to get to that place in life.

I feel anything that happens, happens for a reason. Like, if you’re not going to have your debut at 23, then have it at 27, even that comes with a great range, or if people see success later in life, and that also has a reason. But continue working hard. That’s the sum total of everything. Being honest, being good, working hard, is a great message that you put out in the universe and the universe is always watching. I’m very spiritual like that. Also, worry about your life, body, career and environment too, because that is equally important.

