30 years of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke: I kissed Aamir Khan all day long for one scene but it got edited says Navneet Nishan

In the rom-com, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, actor Navneet Nishan played the role of businessman Bijlani’s daughter, Maya, who wants to marry Rahul (played by Aamir Khan).

Navneet Nishan

Not just her role but also the idea of working with a popular star like Aamir Khan was exciting for her. “I was so nervous being on a set with Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Mahesh Bhatt. I was an absolutely nobody. And here were these massive stars and these three little children, who were smart, cute, full of spunk and brilliant actors. I used to feel kahan aa gai hoon main. I couldn’t believe my luck that I was going to be a part of such a big film. It was a delightful experience. It was one of the most exhilarating, early experiences of my career. ” Nishan’s look entailed a long-haired wig and blue lenses, which was unlike how she looked in her hit TV show Tara.

Navneet Nishan and Aamir Khan in the film

Other than “wonderful memories” of working on the film, she recalls Aamir Khan was “quietly naughty”. “There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly . After our engagement, I go Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi” laughs.

She talks about another scene where kids throw eggs at her. “Soon, we realised ande zor se lagte hain. So, Aamir made sure that they were cracked enough before they were thrown and they don’t hurt as much. Once the shot began, we were beaten by eggs and they didn’t stop coming. I’m a vegetarian and I couldn’t bear the smell of eggs. I was covered in eggs from head to toe in eggs. Thank god, I wore a wig which I could throw warna my hair would have smelled for days,” she says.

