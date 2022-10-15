Huma Qureshi blames patriarchal conditioning for stereotyping beauty: 'High time we do away with these notions'

Huma Qureshi has said that society conditions us to believe a certain weight is beautiful or glamorous and added that she intends to help girls with her new film, Double XL. She will feature in the film alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi wage war on body standards in Double XL trailer)

Written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is set for a theatrical release on November 4. The film deals with the adventures of two plus-sized women navigating through a society prejudiced about women's weight.

A Zeenews report quoted Huma saying in a statement, “It's all about feeling confident and believing that one can look glamorous if one feels glamorous. Patriarchy and society conditions us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous.”

She added, "It's high time we do away with these notions. Also, I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves."

Talking about the film earlier this year, Huma had told PTI that Double XL is an "important and entertaining film". She added, "I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films," the actor had said.

Recently seen in the critically-acclaimed web show, Maharani 2, Huma has an interesting list of projects lined up. She will essay the titular role of noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal in a biopic on her. She will also be seen in Netflix original Monica O My Darling that also features Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Vasan Bala. Huma will also feature in Dinesh Vijan's production, Pooja Meri Jaan.

