Huma Qureshi slams trolls criticising Kiara Advani for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic's Tabaahi: ‘Sick, disgusting'

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has faced criticism over her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabaahi from Toxic, with some questioning her choices as a married woman and mother. Yash, who is also married, has faced comparatively little backlash for the same scenes. Addressing this, Huma Qureshi said she believes the women associated with the film will have the last laugh after its release, hinting that the movie will silence the criticism.

Huma Qureshi defends Kiara Advani amid criticism

Huma Qureshi reacts to criticism around Kiara Advani's intimate scenes in Toxic.

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During a chat on Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar!, Nikhil Taneja pointed out how Kiara received more criticism for intimate scenes in Tabaahi than Yash despite both of them being married. Reacting to it, Huma said, "It's sick. It's disgusting, absolutely. But I think women in this film, the actresses and the directors will have the last laugh. There's no point in trying to defend something at all because you can't change people's mindset with words. I would just let the film do the talking."

Saqib also added, "kaun hai yeh log? (who are these people?) I think the world is a very kind place, but the internet is not."

Ever since Tabaahi, the first song from Yash-starrer Toxic, was released, Kiara Advani has found herself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism and unsavoury comments over her intimate and sensual scenes in the music video. The backlash, however, soon went beyond the actor herself, with trolls also targeting her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, by leaving similar comments on his Instagram posts. What began as criticism of Kiara’s on-screen choices gradually turned into commentary on her marriage and her equation with Sidharth.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, British actor Benedict Garrett, who stars in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, also defended Kiara and said, "You see, Yash, he’s also married, he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here’s the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters, to make you believe that they are in love, even when they’re not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience." He also captioned the post, "The backlash over the Tabahi music video says far more about society than it does about either actor." About Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, British actor Benedict Garrett, who stars in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, also defended Kiara and said, "You see, Yash, he’s also married, he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here’s the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters, to make you believe that they are in love, even when they’re not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience." He also captioned the post, "The backlash over the Tabahi music video says far more about society than it does about either actor." About Toxic {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is an action saga that marks Yash’s return to the big screen for the first time since the KGF films. The film stars Yash alongside five female leads: Kiara, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Being marketed as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.