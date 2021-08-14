Huma S Qureshi :I need to keep working because people need newer stuff to watch

If there is one thing that Huma S Qureshi has learnt during the pandemic, it is the need to adapt. With OTT platforms coming into the picture in a big way in the last couple of years, the actor is all about embracing it.

On whether she would be okay with her films made for theatrical release, to come on OTT, she says, “We have to be. There are new ways of how people are consuming content. As an actor my job is to act but if cinemas were shut then we had to figure out a way to make films and to releasing them so that people are still could consume it.”

The 35-year-old says that the even consumption of content online has gone up. “That is also something for me to understand. I need to keep working because people need newer stuff to watch,” she adds.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of her film, BellBottom in cinemas, has had two other web projects out already — Army of the Dead and Maharani.

“Some stories are meant for OTT and some are meant for theatrical release. They should get that and they deserve that. Let’s see ab aage kya hota hai. These are evolving times,” she notes.

The next four and a half months of the year also look pretty jam-packed for Qureshi and she says she gearing up for other exciting things that are happening.

“I will be shooting back to back projects. Shooting now is a whole new experience given the pandemic situation. You have to wear make up and masks. Jaise hum pehle cheeze karte the, we can’t do that anymore. But now we have to find other ways of doing them which is slightly different, but safer. On the set, too, it is different but I have to give credit to film units and I just hope the pandemic is over properly real soon,” she concludes.