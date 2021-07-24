Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hungama 2 movie review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal’s film is distressingly dated
bollywood

Hungama 2 movie review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal’s film is distressingly dated

Hungama 2 review: Priyadarshan’s chaotic comedy-of-errors, starring Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash, is distressingly dated. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Hungama 2 review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash star in Priyadarshan's latest comedy.

Director Priyadarshan, known for his love for crackling comedies, misses the mark with Hungama 2. While there are moments that make us guffaw, the film is marred by a damp squib of an ending. Not only are revelations hastily squeezed in in the final act, but it also goes into a territory that is totally at odds with all that is established in earlier scenes.

Hungama 2 kicks off with Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) landing up at the Kapoors’ doorstep with a toddler, claiming that it is her college sweetheart Akash's (Meezaan) child. Akash swears innocence and enlists the help of his family friend and colleague Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) in the matter. However, Anjali’s husband Radheshyam (Paresh Rawal) misunderstands the situation and assumes that she is having an affair with Akash.

Watch Hungama 2 trailer:

While adapting the screenplay of Priyadarshan’s 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram, Yunus Sajawal would have done well to give it a generational update. It’s 2021, the year of futuristic smartphones, and Akash tries to entrap Vaani with a tape recorder. She, meanwhile, declares herself his ‘ardhangini (wife)’ only because he is supposedly the father of her child. The flippant attitude towards marital rape, too, has no place in a post #MeToo world.

Hungama 2’s wild inconsistencies demand more than a willing suspension of disbelief. How strong was the love between Meezaan and Pranitha’s characters? The flashbacks suggest a puppy love and at one point in the present timeline, he says that it was not ‘Ghalib wala gehra ishq (the deep love that is written about in poems)’ but a slight ‘gutargoo (fling)’. Until the very end, he remains dismissive of her, but that inexplicably changes.

Also see: Raj Kundra, accused of paying police 25 lakh to evade arrest, once said he was ‘strictly against’ bribery. Watch

Ashutosh Rana as the strict disciplinarian, who oscillates between formidable and silly, is the star of Hungama 2. Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash are serviceable enough, and while Shilpa Shetty looks stunning and brings plenty of oomph to the Chura Ke Dil Mera redux, she fails to make an impact otherwise. Priyadarshan’s frequent collaborators - Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav - bring some laughs but they are too scattered. Akshaye Khanna’s cameo seems to have been shoehorned into the film for nostalgia value.

Hungama 2 is an uninviting concoction of stale tropes that not only lets down Shilpa Shetty, who makes her acting comeback after more than a decade, but also Priyadarshan, who returns to Hindi cinema after eight years.

Hungama 2

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hungama 2 meezaan shilpa shetty paresh rawal

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to watch Hungama 2 as Raj Kundra gets sent to jail, says 'film shouldn’t suffer'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:07 PM IST
bollywood

Rajpal Yadav on idea of him being paired with Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2: ‘Hungama khada ho jaata’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it’s highly relatable

Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP