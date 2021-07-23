Raj Kundra, accused of paying police 25 lakh to evade arrest, once said he was ‘strictly against’ bribery. Watch

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, has been remanded in police custody till July 27. He was arrested earlier this week for allegedly being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content.

On Thursday, ANI quoted an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as saying that the agency has found four emails alleging that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officials with ₹25 lakh to evade arrest.

Amid the allegations of corruption, a video of Raj from earlier this year has resurfaced online, in which he talked about being ‘strictly against’ bribery. In the clip, titled Startup Talks 2021, he talked about the difference between doing business in England and India.

“I was born and brought up in England. For me, the business ventures in England were far more easier. Everything was done by the book, the protocols were far more easy to follow. I made a lot of money. It took a lot of time but when I started making money, it really sort of worked well. Things fell into place. For me, it was easy to have my board meetings, my various business conference calls… I could literally run my business off a mobile phone today. It’s the best piece of equipment and it’s God’s gift if you use it properly,” he said.

Raj talked about experiencing his ‘biggest failures’ after moving to India and how it took him a while to ‘understand and to play the game’. He said, “When I moved to India, with all due respect, in the last 10 years I have been here, I have seen my biggest failures and it only happened because of lack of understanding. To make things work and happen, you have to know people. I don’t like this whole thing of greasing palms. For me, I am very strictly against it. So, the minute somebody asks me something, I step back and say, ‘Sorry, it’s just not happening.’”

“It has taken me longer because, as they say, horses for courses, I have not been the horse for this course. But it has taken seven-eight years to understand and to play the game, and get used to the game over here, and now, things are falling into place,” he added.