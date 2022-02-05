I aim to become a good actor, not a star: Mukesh J Bharti

With silver screen dreams in mind actor Mukesh J Bharti came from Bareilly to Mumbai without any backing or support.

“I had no idea how to start but I feel with hard work and honestly I got a chance to nurture my hidden talent and now I’m all gearing up to shoot for my fourth film — this time in hometown,” says Bharti.

Talking about his journey, Bharti says, “I am trained in martial arts and armed with black belt. But, since I was bitten by an acting bug, I decided to give it a try and reached Mumbai. Like many out there I too had to deal with a lot of struggles initially, so I started with television. My first show was Kabhi Biwi Kabhi Jasoos followed by a role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many more.”

After marriage Bharti shifted his focus on films. “I had an arrange marriage with Manju (Bharti) and we both decided to take our journey forward with films. So, my first film as lead was Kaash Tum Hote with Preeti Jhangiani. We shot it in Jammu and Kashmir with some amazing actors. Then we shot Mausam Ikraar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke with Madalsa Sharma which was shot in Rampur, Moradabad and Shahjahanpur,” he adds.

Fascinated with locations in Lucknow, Bharti wishes to shoot here more often. “We shot Pyar Main Thoda Twist in iconic locations of the city and amid rural backdrop as well. We had great actors like Rajesh Sharma, Atul Srivastava, Govind Namdev, Santosh Shukla along with known director Partho Ghosh. Working with such talented artistes throughout has been my real learning and prepared me more.”

The film had been under his home production. “I do get offers from other banners as well but I can’t accept just any script. I take up stories that I like to be a part so we decided to do less but good work. My aim in life is not to become a star but a good actor and for that I have to continue learning by working with polished actors.”

Bharti is happy that his film will finally get a theatrical release later this month. “Some movies are made for theatre viewing same is for film that is a family entertainer and now we were waiting for right moment to release it. Finally, we decided to go ahead in theatres first and then make way for OTT streaming.”

Her next film Band Baja Bareilly Mein with be shot next in Lucknow and Bareilly with Ghosh as creative director.