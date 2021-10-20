Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I am grateful to the web space: Kranti Prakash Jha
bollywood

I am grateful to the web space: Kranti Prakash Jha

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha admits that OTT has redefined things for him. Talks about his bond with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
I am grateful to the web space: Kranti Prakash Jha
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
By Soumya Vajpayee

His journey in Bollywood has been marked by substantial roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Batla House (2019). But actor Kranti Prakash Jha admits that OTT has redefined things for him. His portrayal of protagonist Vijay Singh in the 2020 crime drama Raktanchal won him praise across the board.

“I am grateful to the web space. Getting a role like Vijay Singh was huge. It has been a defining moment for me and I love the fact that my part and the series were received with so much love. I never expected that,” says Jha. He adds that the project helped him hone his skills. “Raktanchal helped me have a better understanding of my craft. I’m grateful to the makers and the web space for helping me become a better actor,” he says.

Jha worked closely with Sushant Singh Rajput during MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and he remembers that time and the late actor fondly. “That experience is divine and he is omnipresent even today,” says the actor, as he goes on to talk about overcoming the tough times.

“Highs and lows are part of life. It’s important to talk about your issues with someone you are comfortable with. I have also faced challenges and my mother, family and friends stood by me and were my pillars of strength. What’s destined to happen will happen and you can just have the control on yourself to know how to react to a situation. We must learn to respond, and not react immediately,” shares the 32-year-old.

