I am only competing with myself: Rahul Dev

With a career spanning over two decades, versatile actor Rahul Dev feels acting is undoubtedly the most challenging ball game as with each project one has to perk up and breathe new life into his craft.

“Acting is just not about appearance and dialogues, in fact it’s a sum and substance of your entire being as a performer. It’s a craft that one can master but can surely get better and polished with right efforts,” says Torbaaz and Pagalpanti actor on his visit to Lucknow for a shoot.

With his recent releases going down well, Dev says, “It’s a great feeling when your hard work pays off with right recognition. I have learnt that no character is big or small. None can predict what will leave the best impact on the audience. Also, over the years, things have changed significantly in the industry as we are working in long format so more actors get a chance to prove their mettle.”

When asked about getting special appreciation from close ones, including actor-partner Mugdha Godse, he adds, “Oh! It’s always special to be appreciated. It fills me with gratitude because deep down I know how much blood and sweat I have invested in that particular project.”

Dev adds, “In my last historic series The Empire, where I played Wazir Khan, was amongst the most challenging role for me. I had to learn sword fight, reboot my horse-riding skills, work on the mannerisms of a courtier and above all get the lingo right. I broke my ribs during a horse ride practice but I didn’t let the pain hinder my performance,” he adds.

The Asoka actor believes that competition does keep a performer on an edge. “I am in a phase where I am competing with myself and challenging my acting prowess. Today, there is a wide range of good actors around and so one cannot compete with all at a go — so it’s better to work on oneself!”

Dev being an ardent fitness and health enthusiast wants people to understand the importance of a fit body. “Healthy being will ultimately take you to the state of healthy mind and that’s what makes us strong in our day-to-day life. The pandemic has surely proved that health issues should actually matter the most to us. Nothing can compensate a healthy body. So, eating right, working on your posture and meditating helps you in the long run.”