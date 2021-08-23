I just want to be the best that I can be: Palak Tiwari

Actor Palak Tiwari is cool with the fact that comparisons will be made with her mother and popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame. The 20-year-old therefore thoughtfully chose Bollywood over TV to make her debut.

The actor, who wrapped up her shoot in Lucknow, says, “TV could have been relatively easier for me and I am grateful to this medium as everything I have in life is due to this medium. Also, I know I could have not done it as good as my mother so that would have been a bigger disappointment. I know people will always compare me to her…but then it’s fine! In fact, I don’t want to be as good as her! I am okay that she is billion times better than me. I just want to be the best that I can be!”

She also spoke about speculations of starting her career with TV.

“I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own. I love the magic of telling a story in two hours and how one gets madly in love with these characters,” she says.

Tiwari’s mother hails from UP (Pratapgarh) and she is happy that she is able to shoot her debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter here as well.

“Lucknow was kind as to allow us to shoot where other places were not so friendly. We shot at the historic Chattar Manzil and everyone in the crew was blown away with the architectural wonder. The place was so naturally spooky and as it has been shot as a haunted place, so crew was giving each other dares. Unfortunately, my schedule was such that I was shooting whole night and sleeping in the day so I could not venture out in the city.”

About her feelings on debut film she says, “The feeling of shooting debut film is out of the world. I am very excited as the genre is so different. I can’t divulge details but it’s about this sweet girl who had something horrible happened to her and I am sure girls will surely relate to her.”

Despite being a big screen lover, she is cool about other platforms as well.

“In this pandemic we don’t know where the movies will be screened but watching it in a theatre or a smart phone won’t take away the essence of it. If it’s good product then it will be appreciated no matter what medium it is streamed,” she says.