Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral Taylor Swift meme, now they can't unsee it
bollywood

'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral Taylor Swift meme, now they can't unsee it

Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

A tweet featuring singer Taylor Swift silently mouthing lyrics to a song is going viral among the South Asian community, who've found a Salman Khan connection in it.

Shared by a Twitter user who goes by @GagasReputation on January 27, the post showed a GIF of Taylor in closeup, from the video of her song Ready for it? Fans had a field day lip-reading the lyrics, but among the most popular suggestions was, "I love you Salman Khan."

The tweet with the Salman suggestion has been 'liked' over 2000 times. "How tf do I unsee this," one person commented. "Cant see anything else now," wrote another.

Salman is currently filming Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer.

Salman recently announced in a social media post that his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics

Taylor released back-to-back hit albums in 2020. Her first album, Folklore, was released in July, and the follow-up, Evermore, was released in December. She also appeared in two documentaries -- Miss Americana, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

salman khan taylor swift

