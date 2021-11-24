Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I trust in the judiciary: Aniket Vishwasrao

The Marathi actor opens up about the alleged domestic violence case filed by wife for the first time.
Aniket Vishwasrao with wife Sneha Chavan
Published on Nov 24, 2021 04:46 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Aniket Vishwasrao comes out in the open for the first time post the domestic violence allegations made by his wife and actress Sneha Chavan. “It’s too early to talk about anything. I’m dealing with this matter, but it is baseless,” says Vishwasrao while calling the allegations baseless. He further adds, “I’ll give my clarification in a few days. There’s nothing to clarify but I would talk about my side of the story. I don’t want to talk about it right now. I’ve appointed a lawyer.” An FIR was registered against the actor in Alankar Police Station, Pune last week. “These things have come suddenly in front of me. So I’m taking my own time. I trust in the judiciary,” he concludes.

An official from the Alankar Police Station on terms of anonymity shares, “Vishwasrao and his family already took the interim bail before we summoned them. We are currently enquiring about the matter, going through WhatsApp messages and other things. The arrest will happen accordingly.”

Chavan, a resident of Karishma Society at Karve road, is also a renowned Marathi film actress known for films like Laal Ishq (2016). Reportedly, the FIR stated that Vishwasrao physically assaulted, abused, and insulted Chavan on multiple occasions publicly and privately. The complaint also stated that Vishwasrao was jealous of her success and that his father Chandrakant Vishwasrao and mother Aditi Vishwasrao were equally involved in the abuse. The couple has been living separately for months, while Chavan stayed in Pune, Vishwasrao lived in Mumbai.

We couldn’t reach out to Chavan for a comment.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony. Vishwasrao made his screen debut with Sudhir Mishra’s Chameli and is best remembered for his role in 2011’s Marathi hit Fakt Ladh Mhana.

