I want my OTT series to help me win over Hindi audience: Trishna Pritam

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Known for film Gauri: The Unborn, along with a range regional cinema, actor Trishna Pritam is looking forward to her web series to begin in Lucknow besides, a play.

“The play is being organised by UP Urdu Academy. As far as web series is concerned, once all permissions from the administration are sorted, we will start the shoot in a month or two. We were supposed to start work this month itself but due to the second wave now, we have to start everything afresh,” says Garama Garam and Delhi Eye actor.

Trishna feels Bollywood is a tough industry to sustain.

“It is very tough place to find work and then continue getting good work. Down South it is very different, you can sustain as actors have a very loyal fan base and this never lets you be out of work. Also, the work pattern they follow is very unique. Their way of storytelling is very different from Bollywood. For me, the Hindi industry has also been very kind because I came from non-film background and yet got to work here.”

Talking about her earlier days, Trishna says, “I was born in Cochin and after my father’s retirement, we shifted to our base to Patna. After my masters in kathak, I moved to Mumbai and took up acting. After years of modelling, I got my first break with Telugu film Seenugadu Chiranjeevi Fan followed by more films in Tamil and Kannada as well.”

She wants to take up more work in Hindi. “I have done a couple of Hindi films but for now my focus is my OTT series. I want it to give me that instant recognition and help me win over Hindi audience.”

