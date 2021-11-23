'I went like a beggar to everybody after Kabir Singh': Shahid Kapoor on approaching those who made 250 cr films

Shahid Kapoor had delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 with Kabir Singh. The film had collected over ₹250 crore at the box office in India. While it was an important milestone in his life, Shahid confessed it was a new experience for him.

As a result, he approached those who previously made ₹200- ₹250 crore with their releases. Shahid Kapoor made the confession during the trailer release of his upcoming film Jersey.

“After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me,” he said, as reported by Bollywood Life.

“You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered before doing Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I'm so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet,” Shahid added.

The actor also revealed that he was approached for Jersey weeks before Kabir Singh released and he watched the original movie, which starred Nani in the lead.

“I heard this story and it stayed with me. I saw this film 2 weeks before Kabir Singh was released and I cried buckets. I saw it with Mira and my manager and they were both looking at me,” he said, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Jersey is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. In the remake, Shahid plays the role of a retired cricketer who hopes to fulfill his son's dream of buying him a jersey. The original film won a National Award.

