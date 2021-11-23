Jersey trailer: Shahid Kapoor fans call this emotional, angry movie about a failed cricketer, 'Kabir Singh 2.0'

Shahid Kapoor has shared the trailer of his upcoming film Jersey. The cricket-themed film is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and is set to release in December.

In the movie, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a former cricket player who wants to get back to the game to inspire his son while Mrunal Thakur plays his wife. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has directed the Hindi version as well.

The trailer opens with a jobless, former cricketer trying to fulfil his son's dream to buy a jersey. He tries to get his wife to lend some money but she refuses. He then goes door-to-door, trying to arrange for money but eventually ends up trying to steal money from his wife's wallet.

In between all this, he is offered the job of an assistant coach of a cricket team but he seems hesitant. The trailer then gives glimpses of his life as a cricketer and the things that led to his exit from the game.

This is Shahid's second cricket-themed film. He had previously starred in the 2009 film Dil Bole Hadippa! The movie also starred Rani Mukerji.

The original Jersey starred Nani in the lead. The film went on to win a National Award as well. Speaking with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Nani was all praise for Shahid and believed that he will deliver a memorable performance.

"I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character,” he said. Nani added that he's seen pictures of the Hindi version of Jersey and they look ‘promising.’

“Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out,” he added.

Jersey is set to release on December 31, a week after Ranveer Singh is set to release his cricket-themed film '83.