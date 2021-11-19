Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput channels K3G’s Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan vibes, wants to ‘fix his tie on a stool’
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput channels K3G’s Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan vibes, wants to ‘fix his tie on a stool’

  • Mira Rajput shared a picture with Shahid Kapoor. She made a reference to a scene of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Check it out here.
Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan in Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan in Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mira Rajput on Friday shared a picture with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and it has a connection to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared the photo in which she rested her head on Shahid's shoulder.

In the picture, Mira Rajput wore a white and rust-coloured printed dress. Shahid Kapoor sported a white T-shirt and green pants along with a cream-coloured jacket. The couple also entwined their fingers as they smiled for the camera.

Sharing the post, Mira captioned it, "Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara." A part of her caption described a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which Jaya Bachchan stood on a small stool as she fixed Amitabh Bachchan's tie.

+

Mira regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of her life. Recently, the couple along with their children, Misha and Zain, travelled to the Maldives. They shared several pictures and videos from the island nation. Mira shared a clip on Instagram and captioned it, "#TapThat Travelogue."

She also wrote, "Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I’m a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops. #currentlydreaming about going back to the warm days and barefoot walks! #maldives #beachlife #beachvibes #roomtour #sunsetlovers #maldivesislands #islandlife."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. It was an arranged marriage.

Also Read | Mira Rajput gives a tour of her and Shahid Kapoor’s luxurious 2.89 lakh per night villa in Maldives, watch

Shahid has several projects in the pipeline. His film Bull will have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. He will also be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He also has Raj and DK's untitled drama thriller series co-starring Raashii Khanna.

Recently, Shahid started shooting for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled action drama. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid announced the news by sharing a picture with the director. He wrote, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go... @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on..."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor shahid kapoor kabhi khushi kabhie gham + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out