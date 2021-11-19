Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput channels K3G’s Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan vibes, wants to ‘fix his tie on a stool’

Mira Rajput on Friday shared a picture with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and it has a connection to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared the photo in which she rested her head on Shahid's shoulder.

In the picture, Mira Rajput wore a white and rust-coloured printed dress. Shahid Kapoor sported a white T-shirt and green pants along with a cream-coloured jacket. The couple also entwined their fingers as they smiled for the camera.

Sharing the post, Mira captioned it, "Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara." A part of her caption described a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which Jaya Bachchan stood on a small stool as she fixed Amitabh Bachchan's tie.

Mira regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of her life. Recently, the couple along with their children, Misha and Zain, travelled to the Maldives. They shared several pictures and videos from the island nation. Mira shared a clip on Instagram and captioned it, "#TapThat Travelogue."

She also wrote, "Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I’m a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops. #currentlydreaming about going back to the warm days and barefoot walks! #maldives #beachlife #beachvibes #roomtour #sunsetlovers #maldivesislands #islandlife."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. It was an arranged marriage.

Shahid has several projects in the pipeline. His film Bull will have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. He will also be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He also has Raj and DK's untitled drama thriller series co-starring Raashii Khanna.

Recently, Shahid started shooting for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled action drama. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid announced the news by sharing a picture with the director. He wrote, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go... @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on..."