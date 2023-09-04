Ibrahim Ali Khan chosen for second film even before debut film release; to be backed by Dinesh Vijan: Report

Ibrahim chose his second film?

According to the source quoted by Pinkvilla, "Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer." The plot of the story is kept under wraps, meanwhile the other lead of the film has not been finalized yet. As per the report, the shooting of the film is scheduled to go on floors from December 2023 and will be largely shot in London.

More details about debut film

Ibrahim is already attached to mark his debut with Dharma Productions, which is titled Sarzameen. The film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani. Last month Hindustan Times had exclusively reported that producer Karan Johar had roped in one of his close friends, Kajol to stare in the film. The source said, "He is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't over-smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag). Work wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

Ibrahim already enjoys a lot of social media coverage, thanks to his industry connections as well as close equations with Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor, and Nysa Devgn. Although he maintains a private Instagram account, he is oftentimes spotted by the paparazzo, and sister Sara Ali Khan is there to share pictures of him on her social media. Recently, she posted pictures with him for Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail