Ibrahim Ali Khan lets his hair down at wedding of Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter, see pictures here

Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the wedding of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's granddaughter recently, and pictures of him having a good time have surfaced online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, attended the wedding of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter. Pictures of Ibrahim, mingling with the guests, have been shared online.

Ibrahim wore a black bandhgala, and later a maroon kurta at the functions. Pictures showed him posing for photographs in a formal environment, and later letting his hair down at a party.

The wedding of Seherinder Kaur and Aditya Narang reportedly took place at the CM's Siswan farmhouse on Sunday.

Ibrahim, like several members of his family, is expected to join the film industry as an actor. In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast last year, Saif spoke about his family, and Ibrahim's desire to become an actor.

He said, “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.”

Saif continued, “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

Also read: ‘Ibrahim wants to be an actor, Taimur will be an actor for sure’: Saif Ali Khan is convinced his sons will follow in his footsteps

Previously, in an interview to Spotboye, Saif had said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

