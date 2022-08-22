Ibrahim Ali Khan poses for pics with aunt Saba Ali Khan, fans say: 'Looks like Sharmila Tagore with Saif Ali Khan'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared pictures with her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and penned a note praising him. Taking to Instagram, Saba posted photos with Ibrahim as they posed for the camera. In the pictures, Saba and Ibrahim held each other as they stood outdoors. (Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan pose on film sets, Saba shares pic)

Saba Ali Khan wore a colourful printed dress while Ibrahim opted for a black hoodie and beige pants. In the last photo, both of them twinned in black and red outfits. Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, "I stand tall....He taller still, it's not the height... But stature, a kind soul, humble and real. Character...makes a man. And I'm proud of the one, standing beside me. Mahshallah. Wish you the BEST, always. Be true...Life will take you where you're meant to be. Love U! #iggy #mondaymood #start #week #vibes."

Saba posted photos with Ibrahim as they posed for the camera.

Saba wore a colourful printed dress while Ibrahim opted for a black hoodie and beige pants.

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Wow! Height difference." Saba replied, "Lol. Yes!!! He IS also much taller than me!" A fan also said, "It looks like a picture of Sharmila (Tagore) ji with Saif Ali Khan." Saif and Saba are the children of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan. Another person wrote, "Such beautiful words for your nephew such a lovely aunty you are."

Earlier this month, Saba posted a picture of Ibrahim and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan from the sets of Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. On her Instagram Stories, Saba shared the picture and wrote, "Proud of you Iggy." In the picture, Ibrahim stood beside Jaya with his hand on her shoulder.

Ibrahim is assisting director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Jaya, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

