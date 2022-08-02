Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan pose on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets, aunt Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pic

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan pose on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets, aunt Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pic

Published on Aug 02, 2022 09:17 AM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan posing on Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani sets. She said that she is proud of her nephew.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is proud of his son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Saba shared a picture of Ibrahim and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the photo, Saba captioned the post, "Proud of you (heart emoji) Iggy." (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's wrap up party)

In the picture, Ibrahim stood next to Jaya and held her. She also had her arms around him. Both of them smiled for the camera. Jaya was in a pink saree and had a bouquet in her hand. Ibrahim wore a purple T-shirt and beige pants.

Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, with a special video. "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani (story) that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director's chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani (story)...I am forever grateful," he captioned the video.

In the video, the whole team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani celebrated the film's wrap. Alia, who had already wrapped her schedule last week, joined Ranveer and the film's crew via a video call. In the clip, Karan also thanked his team, especially Dharmendra for being part of the project. "We are blessed that he (Dharmendra) is in our movie," Karan said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

