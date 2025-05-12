Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals what dad Saif Ali Khan told him after knife attack, left him sobbing

Ibrahim looks back

In an interview with GQ, Ibrahim looked back a the incident and the trauma that came with it.

Ibrahim said, “I was shooting a night shift. He was stabbed around 2:30am and I was informed at 5:30am. I hadn’t slept that night and I rushed to see him. He had just come out of the ICU after surgery. He opened his eyes, spoke to Sara for a bit, and asked for me. I was so happy; I said, ‘I’m right here, dad.’ And then he said, “If you were there, you would’ve beaten that guy up.” That made me weep. I wish I had been there. At one point, when I heard he got stabbed, I started to think of the worst-case scenario. That’s a very scary feeling. And it was bad; it was very scary. To everyone saying I drove him to the hospital with my baby brother, I would like to clarify that my dad walked into the hospital himself. He walked in with a knife stuck in him and said, ‘I need help’”.

Talking about how the incident has changed his relationship with him, Ibrahim shared, “I feel a lot closer to him now. If someone in your immediate family has a near-death experience, you don’t take them for granted. You become more present in the relationship”.

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

In January this year, Saif was attacked by an intruder who broke into his house in an attempted burglary. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including near his spine and neck. He underwent multiple surgeries and was discharged after being hospitalised for five days. Following the incident, security at the actor’s residence was intensified. He also hired Ronit Roy's agency, Ace Security and Protection, also known as AceSquad Security LLP, for his protection. Kareena Kapoor later requested paparazzi not to photograph their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

More about Ibrahim’s career

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix in March, and since then, he has been the centre of attention in more ways than one. Following its release, the film received a mixed response from audiences and social media users, with opinions sharply divided. One aspect that drew particular flak was the film's dialogue, which was ridiculed and criticised on social media platforms. The dialogues have been written by Ishita Moitra, known for her contributions to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. She collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

The film was produced under Karan Johar's banner, and also featured Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. He will be seen in Sarzameen, and is being helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. The film also features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.