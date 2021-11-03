Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan recreates Saif Ali Khan’s dance step, poses with distracted Alia Bhatt. See pics, video

Pictures and videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, have emerged online.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:09 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and pictures and videos of him chilling on the sets are being shared online. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles.

In one of the videos, Ibrahim and other crew members can be seen doing the It’s the Time to Disco dance step to Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover. It's the Time of Disco, from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, was originally picturised on his father Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan.

Pictures showed Ibrahim wearing a grey hoodie and posing with the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team. Alia was also seen in one photo but she was busy on her phone and not looking at the camera.

Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Like many of his family members, Ibrahim wants to enter Bollywood. He gave fans a glimpse of his acting skills last year when he made several funny TikTok videos. He has also modelled for a clothing brand in the past.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror last year, Saif said that acting is a ‘viable career choice’ for Ibrahim. “He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), has been interested in the latter anyway,” he had said. He had also advised his son ‘to be well prepared and choose his films carefully’.

Also see | Saif Ali Khan wants son Ibrahim to stay away from social media before debut: ‘Like Hrithik Roshan, he should explode on screen’

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan’s return to feature film direction after five years. The filmmaker previously described the film as a ‘love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family’. It will release sometime next year.

ibrahim ali khan saif ali khan alia bhatt
