Ibrahim Ali Khan shows Sara Ali Khan what happens when ‘you pull the plug on your brother’s PS5’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently, shared a meme featuring Sara Ali Khan on his Instagram stories. The Atrangi Re actor re-shared the hilarious meme about sibling bond on her Stories.

The caption on the meme read, “When you pull the plug on your brother's PS5" and features a photo of a distressed Sara from a behind-the-scenes moment during shoot. Ibrahim added, “Sara Ali Khan, they know us well.” Sharing the meme, Sara wrote, “Yes Iggy, they know us well.”

Sara Ali Khan shares a meme of herself from the film Atrangi Re.(Instagram)

On Monday, Sara posted a series of pictures from the sets of Atrangi Re. In the photos, Sara was seen wearing a pink attire. She captioned the photo, “This photo accurately depicts how I’m feeling after getting so much for Atrangi Re. (The second photo is just my mandatory Taj Mahal posed picture.)

The Aanand L. Rai directorial also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. According to the Hindustan Times review of the film, “The screenplay of Atrangi Re is perhaps one of its USPs after the music. Himanshu Sharma's writing takes you to a different world where love has a different meaning. The scenes have been stitched in a manner that they make you cry and smile at the same time. Atrangi Re is free from any cliches of Bollywood films. It doesn't stick to the tried-and-tested formula that we usually see in love stories. It is not your usual boy meets girl kind of a story. Neither is it about a couple who got married off forcefully, deciding to give their relationship a chance. It's way beyond what you and I could think of.”

The film was announced last year but the shooting was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film was eventually completed on March 27, 2021. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December 2021.

