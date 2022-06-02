IIFA 2022: Salman Khan flies to Abu Dhabi with Bollywood colleagues, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan will be there too

Bollywood celebrities have started arriving in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, were clicked at Mumbai airport, leaving for the award show. IIFA also shared pictures of celebrities who have arrived in Abu Dhabi for the event. The award show will be held at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4. Also Read| Jacqueline Fernandez allowed by court to fly to Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards

Salman Khan posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, and also clicked a picture with a fan. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived with their two sons Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Disha Patani also posed for the paparazzi.

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Farah Khan, and Aparshakti Khurana to attend IIFA awards.

Meanwhile, IIFA Awards took to its Instagram account to share pictures of Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others who arrived in Abu Dhabi. Filmmaker Farah Khan also posed for a picture with actor Aparshakti Khurana. Farah also shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her hotel room that carried messages for her on its glass doors.

Several musicians are also in Abu Dhabi for the award show, including Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur, Zahrah S Khan, and Honey Singh.

Musicians Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, Honey Singh and others to attend IIFA awards.

Several more stars will be arriving on Thursday for the award show. Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra are also expected to attend. Abhishek Bachchan will also be performing at the main award show. Aishwarya Rai will also accompany him, as recently confirmed by IIFA. "I am delighted to be a part of IIFA’s 22nd edition. It has always been splendid to be a part of IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year,” she said, as

The event will be hosted by Salman Khan, who will be joined by Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as hosts. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to perform. Farah and Aparshakti were also seen rehearsing on the stage for an act.

