IIFA 2023 winners full list: Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt bag best actors, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi win big
Hrithik Roshan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role (female) at IIFA 2023 for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia, as the actor's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well. Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sweep technical awards at IIFA 2023
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also received an award at IIFA 2023. He was conferred with the award for Performance In A Supporting Role (male) for his role in JugJugg Jeeyo.
Kamal Haasan gets standing ovation
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation at IIFA 2023 when he was conferred with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Singer and music composer AR Rahman gave the award to Kamal, who looked dapper in a black suit.
As soon as Kamal Haasan received the trophy, everyone including Salman Khan and others stood up from their seats and applauded the actor.
Hrithik's winning speech
Pictures and videos of best actor-winner Hrithik from the stage have surfaced online. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here... it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me, which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness." He added, "I love you guys... I will never take you for granted."
Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi win big
Bollywood fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi were the big winners at this year's IIFA. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva won many of the awards on Saturday evening at the gala, including Best Playback Singer for Shreya Ghoshal (female) and Arijit Singh (male), as well as Best Supporting Actor (female) for Mouni Roy.
Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, won the Best Debut (male) award for the film Qala, and shared it with Santanu Maheshwari, who starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Khushali Kumar won Best Debut (female) for Dhoka Around the Corner.
Earlier on Friday night at IIFA Rocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi won several awards in the technical categories, clinching trophies for cinematography, screenplay and dialogue. The film, about real-life gangster Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mafia head in 1960s Bombay, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Check out the winners from IIFA 2023
Best Film: Drishyam 2
Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan
Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2
Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings
Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh
Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala
Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Editing: Drishyam 2
Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva
Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha
Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling