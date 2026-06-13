Ikka first look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna lock horns in Netflix courtroom thriller, to release on this date

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming courtroom drama Ikka, bringing together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in what promises to be one of the platform’s most intense legal thrillers of the year. Set to premiere on July 10, the film marks Sunny Deol’s first Netflix original film and sees him return to the courtroom decades after his iconic lawyer role in Damini.

Border co-stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite for Netflix legal drama Ikka.

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Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka is built around a high-stakes legal battle where the lines between justice, morality and personal loyalty become increasingly blurred. The film also stars Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles.

A courtroom battle rooted in the past

At the heart of Ikka is a celebrated lawyer played by Sunny Deol, who finds himself forced to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. The unexpected reunion reopens old wounds and pushes him into a case that challenges everything he stands for.

As the legal battle unfolds, the lawyer is forced to navigate difficult choices while trying to protect his family and uphold his principles. The case soon becomes far more than a courtroom contest, turning into a deeply personal conflict with life-altering consequences. The story revolves around themes of justice, accountability and the price of standing by one's convictions.

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{{^usCountry}} Tillotama Shome plays a determined public prosecutor committed to ensuring justice is served, while Dia Mirza essays the role of a wife and mother struggling to keep her family together as uncertainty grows around them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tillotama Shome plays a determined public prosecutor committed to ensuring justice is served, while Dia Mirza essays the role of a wife and mother struggling to keep her family together as uncertainty grows around them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Netflix on what makes Ikka stand out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netflix on what makes Ikka stand out {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the film, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “IKKA brings together everything audiences love about a great courtroom drama: high stakes, moral complexity and emotional conflict. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film explores justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end, with layered characters, unexpected turns and moral questions that linger long after the verdict.”

She added, "The film also marks a landmark moment for us as Sunny Deol makes his Netflix film debut, returning to the courtroom as a lawyer more than three decades after his iconic turn in the genre. Joining him for an on-screen reunion, the immensely talented Akshaye Khanna makes for the perfect counterpart in what promises to be a riveting battle of wits. With Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in key roles, the film brings together exceptional talent in service of a story that is both deeply rooted in its context and universally resonant — the kind of storytelling we are proud to bring to audiences on Netflix.”

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The project also reunites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna on screen after nearly three decades, after 1997 war classic Border.

Siddharth P. Malhotra on bringing the story to life

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra revealed that IKKA is a story he has wanted to tell for years and one that held deep personal significance for him. “As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years. In fact, it was one of the first stories I ever wanted to bring to the screen. What drew me to IKKA was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice," the director said.

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“To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special. Having Sunny Deol step into the role of a lawyer, a character space audiences have so loved him in, alongside such phenomenal performers, felt like everything coming together at the right time. After the incredible journey of Maharaj, it has been wonderful to collaborate with Netflix once again on a film that is deeply emotional, character-driven and rooted in powerful storytelling,” he added.

Ikka premieres on Netflix on July 10.

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