Ila Arun congratulates 'sasu ma' Soni Razdan on daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, fans say 'it's confirmed'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on April 14. Even though they have remained silent about their wedding details, some of their family members confirmed the date and the venue. On Tuesday, singer Ila Arun shared a picture of herself with Alia's mother Soni Razdan, and congratulated her on the upcoming wedding of her daughter. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant dances to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'They'll look like king and queen'. Watch

Sharing a picture with Soni, Ila wrote, “Hamari Soni sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). Congratulations Mahesh and Dear Soni. God Bless Alia and Ranbir.” Soni and Ila recently co-starred in the Netflix show Call My Agent.

Ila's daughter Ishita Arun dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, “Ranbir's mother-in-law,” along with crying emojis. Another one said, “Finally confirmed. Ranbir Alia married," while one said, “Lo bhai ho gyi news confirm (Now the news is confirmed).”

Earlier, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt, who is her father Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother, had confirmed the couple's wedding dates. He told India Today that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14, and that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. The marriage ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu. In several videos shared online, Vastu was seen all decked up with lights ahead of the wedding. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant dances to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'They'll look like king and queen'. Watch

Alia and Ranbir started dating during the filming for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in 2017. They recently wrapped the filming after shooting a sequence in Varanasi. The first part of the trilogy, which also Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, is due for a release on September 9.

