Rakhi Sawant dances to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'They'll look like king and queen'. Watch

Rakhi Sawant on Tuesday reacted to the news of actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding in her own style. Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot on April 14, even though the couple has remained silent about it, their relatives gave out details of the wedding. Also Read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's ‘love’ poster released ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji teases 'time feels right'

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Tuesday, Rakhi was asked about Alia and Ranbir's wedding. Rakhi answered it in her own style, as she started dancing to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. She then said, “Alia kya lagne wali hai Sabyasachi ke lehenge mein. Mein soch nahi sakti ki Alia kitni hot lagne wali hai. Meri nazar na Alia ko lag jaye, kabhi nahi lagegi aur Ranbir will look like a shehzada (Alia is going to look so pretty in Sabyasachi's outfit. I can't even think about how hot she is gonna look. Ranbir is gonna look like a prince). They will look like king and queen."

One fan commented, “She is right." Another one said, “Yar she is so funny lol.” Many fans pointed out that she called Ranbir “Ranveer” in the video. One said, “Omg! She is not getting married to Ranveer. It is Ranbir," another one said, “Alia is getting married but I think Rakhi is happier than her.”

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt, who is her father Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother confirmed the couple's wedding dates. He said that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. The marriage ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu. In several videos shared online, Vastu was seen all decked up with lights ahead of the wedding.

Alia and Ranbir started dating during the filming for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in 2017. They recently wrapped the filming after shooting a sequence in Varanasi. The first part of the trilogy, which also Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, is due for a release on September 9.

