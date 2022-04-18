Ileana D’Cruz: 2021 wasn’t the best year for me, it was really difficult

Actor Ileana D’Cruz spent the past two years in the USA with her family. And she reveals that the Covid-19 pandemic and the continuous lockdowns took on a toll on her. It also gave rise to thoughts pertaining to her career.

Talking about the uncertainty that engulfed her, she elaborates, “The pandemic was something that threw people completely off guard. We didn’t expect it and know how to really deal with it. Having said that, 2020 wasn’t so bad for me. 2021 wasn’t the best year for me. It was really difficult. In fact, I got to a point when I was seriously considering if I should continue it. I think a lot of us went into a little bit of a funk.”

But the moment she landed in Mumbai, things began to take a positive turn. D’Cruz says, “When I came to Mumbai, it felt right and everything fell back in its place even though we were very much in the middle of a lockdown. There was a sense of optimism because of the support system around me. It was great that they were cheering me on.”

With two films in the pipeline, the The Big Bull (2021) actor feels grateful to have pushed herself to move forward rather than sitting still. “I’m glad that I stuck around. A lot of people were confused because I was in the US for a while and they assumed that I’ve moved there. I’m definitely not moving and I’m still here and very keen on doing lots and lots of work,” she asserts.

Having been a part of a slew of commercial flicks like Rustom (2016), Mubarakan (2017) and Pagalpanti (2019) in the past, the 35-year-old actor now wants to do meatier parts. “I am seeking nuanced and complex roles. I definitely like doing commercial cinema but it’s a vague kind of a space. Sometimes, you can have a nuanced character in a commercial film, but it might also be rare to get both in one little package. In short, I want to do something that’s unexpected of me” she ends.

