New mom Ileana D'Cruz is married, tied the knot with Michael Dolan in May this year: Report

Ileana D'Cruz gave birth to her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1, and shared her baby news on August 5. Now, as per a new report by DNA, Ileana is married to Michael Dolan. The report not only revealed Ileana D'Cruz's alleged husband's name, but also the actor's wedding date – May 13, 2023. Also read: Internet's obsession with who Ileana D'Cruz's baby daddy is shows just how women are judged on daily basis

Ileana D'cruz is reportedly married

Ileana D'Cruz had shared pictures with Michael Dolan recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the actor announced the birth of her baby boy, DNA reported that according to the wedding registry details accessed by the portal, Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy on social media.

The report further said that around that time, Ileana had shared a picture of herself in a white bridal dress in front of a decorated venue, but it is not certain if the picture was from her wedding or some photoshoot. The wedding venue and other details are, however, unknown. Not much is also known about Michael Dolan.

Ileana D’Cruz on her partner Michael Dolan

In June, without revealing his identity, Ileana had shared a black-and-white blurry picture with Michael, and written in her Instagram caption, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ileana D'cruz's baby announcement

Ileana D'Cruz had announced her pregnancy in April this year via an Instagram post. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. As per Bump.com, Koa means a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the black-and-white picture of her baby, who was asleep, Ileana wrote in her caption, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world (heart emoji). Hearts beyond full..."

Reactions to Ileana's baby news

Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Omg (Oh my God) congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys (heart emojis). God bless your lil (little) boy." Actor Nargis Fakhri commented, "Leo boy... Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!" Actors Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi, among others, dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Ileana's post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON