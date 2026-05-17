Imran Khan confesses moms hesitate to send kids for playdates at his home as a single dad: ‘Heartbreaking…’

Actor Imran Khan recently got candid about the realities of single parenting while co-parenting his daughter Imara with his ex-wife Avantika Malik. The actor revealed that some mothers of Imara’s friends feel hesitant about sending their children over for playdates because there is no woman in his household.

Imran Khan on being a single father

Imran Khan is co-parenting his daughter with his ex-wife Avantika Malik.

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Recently, Imran appeared on Parineeti Chopra’s show Mom Talks, where he spoke about the struggles and responsibilities of being a single parent. Imran is currently co-parenting his daughter with ex-wife Avantika and had earlier shared that she spends three to four days a week with him.

During the chat show, Imran shared that whenever his daughter stays with him, organising playdates with her friends and coordinating with their parents can become challenging.

Imran said, “I would try to make plans. And Imara would ask me, ‘Can you ask this friend if they can come over to play?’ So I would find the number and message one mom: ‘Can so-and-so come over to play?’ And they would say, ‘Sorry, not today.’ Next week again: ‘Hi, can we do it?’, they are like, ‘No, not today’. So I started to notice that some moms were maybe not so comfortable sending their child, particularly if it’s a girl, to a house where a single man is living. I’m a man and I’m the father, but since I’m divorced now, there is no woman at home.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor admitted that he understood their perspective as well, mentioning, “So, look, we also live in a world where there are enough problematic men. You can kind of understand where this thinking comes from. It was heartbreaking because week after week I had to tell my daughter, ‘Sorry, your friend can’t come’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor admitted that he understood their perspective as well, mentioning, “So, look, we also live in a world where there are enough problematic men. You can kind of understand where this thinking comes from. It was heartbreaking because week after week I had to tell my daughter, ‘Sorry, your friend can’t come’.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Imran feels that mothers often come together to support fellow single mothers, but “a single father doesn’t have that, which is also part of the unfortunate nature of male relationships”. He mentioned that there is a restrictive version of manhood that is taught to all men, which is “men are strong, men are not like that. So within that, some of these more vulnerable parts of yourself maybe don’t get addressed, where a woman will have two or three girlfriends who respond emotionally and support you there”. About Imran’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imran feels that mothers often come together to support fellow single mothers, but “a single father doesn’t have that, which is also part of the unfortunate nature of male relationships”. He mentioned that there is a restrictive version of manhood that is taught to all men, which is “men are strong, men are not like that. So within that, some of these more vulnerable parts of yourself maybe don’t get addressed, where a woman will have two or three girlfriends who respond emotionally and support you there”. About Imran’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

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Imran and Avantika began dating when they were teenagers. The couple was engaged on January 16 2010, in Karjat. They were married a year later in a private civil ceremony at Aamir Khan's home in Pali Hill. They welcomed their daughter Imara in 2013. In 2019, it was reported that the couple was living separately. Their divorce was reportedly finalised the same year.

At the moment, Imran is dating Lekha Washington. Imran and Lekha were apparently part of the same social circle and started dating in 2020. Reportedly, Imran and Lekha rented a house together in Mumbai. As per Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased the sea-facing apartment in the Bandra area of the city from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is ₹9 lakh per month. Imran previously stayed in his bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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