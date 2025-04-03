Imran Khan on how girlfriend Lekha Washington changed his lifestyle: 'Didn't have plates when guests came over'

Actor Imran Khan adheres to Japanese minimalist style of living. However, much has changed after girlfriend Lekha Washington entered his life. In a recent interview Imran opened how his life has seen a change after the couple started living together. Imran Khan and Lekha Washington started dating during Covid Lockdown.

Imran and Lekha reportedly started dating during Covid lockdown and started living together only a year ago. Since then it has been about finding the balance between him complaining about having too many things and Lekha bringing home anything that she found interesting.

But how did he transition from his minimalist approach to living with someone who loves to collect? Apparently it was a slow process. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor recalled an incident where he didn't even have enough cutlery to host guests.

Lekha told me we need more stuff

"Around two years ago we had friends, a couple came home for dinner. So there were four of us and I only had three plates and three forks. I didn't usually have company and that's how I have been living so it was unusual to have four people at home. We found ourselves in a situation where Lekha and I had to share one plate and fork. After that Lekha told me we need more stuff and now we have enough to entertain guests," the actor said.

The actor said that he had always wanted to have limited things so that he could manage them well and save time.

“I wanted to reduce the stuff that I am dependent on by limiting it to only what I can manage by myself. If there are only three plates and two cups the pile of dirty dishes can't go higher than that thus reducing the mess, that can be cleared in ten minutes. That was the process. Prior to Lekha and I living together I didn't have any staff, and I still don't. If someone else is washing, then you can keep using it,” Imran said.

About Imran Khan and Lekha Washington

Imran and Lekha were apparently part of same social circle and started dating in 2020. Lekha was in a relationship with journalist Pablo Mukherjee, who was an old friend of the actor. Imran was previously married to Avantika Malik and parted ways in 2019 ending their eight-year old marriage. The couple share a daughter named Imara.