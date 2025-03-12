Menu Explore
Exclusive| Here's when the shoot of Imran Khan's comeback film with Bhumi Pednekar begins

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 12, 2025 02:59 PM IST

Pre-production for actor Imran Khan's Netflix film is on in full swing, and everything has been finalised.

Actor Imran Khan’s comeback continues to make a buzz. And things seem to be finally progressing in the right direction.

Bhumi Pednekar and Imran Khan
Bhumi Pednekar and Imran Khan

A source close to the film, which will stream on Netflix, tells HT City that the shoot is going to begin in April. “The platform wants to make the first announcement themselves. Bhumi Pednekar is locked for the leading role with Imran. The pre-production work is on in full swing, and the cameras will roll in a month,” we are told.

Also read: Exclusive| The Imran Khan interview: From his depression, to comeback after 10 years, to ladylove Lekha Washington

We had earlier reported in September 2024 that the script has been written by Danish Aslam, and will be produced by him, Imran and another mutual friend. “They took the project to a streaming platform, who prima facie based on the pitch level, gave it a thumbs up since there was no full screenplay. No agreement has been signed yet, that’s only done when the screenplay is approved,” another source had told us then. Everything fell into place and the concerned parties have signed on the dotted line.

Imran has not acted in any project since the 2015 film Katti Batti, and he trended on social media.

