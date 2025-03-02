Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Imran Khan recalls drinking vodka with Ranbir Kapoor to calm hosting jitters: ‘The awards night was quite stressful’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 02, 2025 06:08 PM IST

During a conversation with Moments of Silence podcast, Imran Khan shared that Ranbir Kapoor showed up with expensive vodka.

Actor Imran Khan recently spilled the beans on hosting an award show with actor Ranbir Kapoor, and it was nerve-wracking for him. In a cheeky admission, Imran revealed that he and Ranbir found an unconventional way to calm their jitters – sipping expensive vodka. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor accepts his tendency to drink a lot: I can’t stop once I start, it is in my genes

Imran Khan hosted Filmfare awards with Ranbir Kapoor.
Imran Khan hosted Filmfare awards with Ranbir Kapoor.

Imran looks back

During a conversation with Moments of Silence podcast, Imran shared that Ranbir showed up with expensive vodka, and offered it to him, which helped him calm his nerves.

“Honestly, the awards night was quite stressful because I was less than a year in the industry and knew that people like Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan would be in the front row. It was very scary. After the dress rehearsal, Ranbir showed up with expensive vodka. Every time we were off the stage, we had a few sips before getting back on to continue with the show. It helped us keep our nerves in check,” Imran said.

He hosted Filmfare awards with Ranbir in 2009. The actor also looked back at the time when he walked the ramp with Ranbir for a fashion show hosted by Karan Johar. Imran said, “I have never been comfortable with stage shows, ramp walks, etc… Actual models walk with a sense of presence, and confidence, and all I’m thinking of is to not fall down on stage. It was harrowing”.

Imran Khan planning a comeback

Imran is considering making an acting comeback and is going through projects to find the right one. In an interview, Imran revealed that a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned. Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala was making the series, but the project was discarded after Hotstar's Jio takeover. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. He has been on a break from films since then.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On