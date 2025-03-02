Imran Khan recalls drinking vodka with Ranbir Kapoor to calm hosting jitters: ‘The awards night was quite stressful’

Actor Imran Khan recently spilled the beans on hosting an award show with actor Ranbir Kapoor, and it was nerve-wracking for him. In a cheeky admission, Imran revealed that he and Ranbir found an unconventional way to calm their jitters – sipping expensive vodka. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor accepts his tendency to drink a lot: I can’t stop once I start, it is in my genes Imran Khan hosted Filmfare awards with Ranbir Kapoor.

Imran looks back

During a conversation with Moments of Silence podcast, Imran shared that Ranbir showed up with expensive vodka, and offered it to him, which helped him calm his nerves.

“Honestly, the awards night was quite stressful because I was less than a year in the industry and knew that people like Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan would be in the front row. It was very scary. After the dress rehearsal, Ranbir showed up with expensive vodka. Every time we were off the stage, we had a few sips before getting back on to continue with the show. It helped us keep our nerves in check,” Imran said.

He hosted Filmfare awards with Ranbir in 2009. The actor also looked back at the time when he walked the ramp with Ranbir for a fashion show hosted by Karan Johar. Imran said, “I have never been comfortable with stage shows, ramp walks, etc… Actual models walk with a sense of presence, and confidence, and all I’m thinking of is to not fall down on stage. It was harrowing”.

Imran Khan planning a comeback

Imran is considering making an acting comeback and is going through projects to find the right one. In an interview, Imran revealed that a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned. Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala was making the series, but the project was discarded after Hotstar's Jio takeover. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. He has been on a break from films since then.