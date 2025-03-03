Menu Explore
Imran Khan reveals Karan Johar helped him ‘sex-up’ his image. Here’s how he did it

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 03, 2025 03:05 PM IST

At the moment, Imran Khan is considering making an acting comeback and is going through projects to find the right one.

Actor Imran Khan's portrayal of a womaniser in the 2010 film I Hate Luv Storys was a departure from his previous roles, and the actor has now revealed that it was none other than Karan Johar who helped him ‘sex-up’ his image. Also read: Imran Khan recalls drinking vodka with Ranbir Kapoor to calm hosting jitters: ‘The awards night was quite stressful’

Imran Khan said Karan Johar convinced him to do topless shoots.
Imran Khan said Karan Johar convinced him to do topless shoots.

Imran reveals

During a conversation with Moments of Silence podcast, Imran looked back at the shooting of I Hate Luv Storys, and how Karan, who was backing the film as a producer, helped him get the vibe of the character.

“Karan kind of decided to sex-up my image. I generally do not gain much weight but I was minding my diet and exercising and all of that for the film particularly. Karan said we are going to cash in on this. We did a lot of… kind of topless shoots,” Imran said.

In the same interview, Imran shared that Ranbir Kapoor showed up with expensive vodka and offered it to him, which helped him calm his nerves before he hosted the Filmfare Awards with him in 2009.

He said, “Honestly, the awards night was quite stressful because I was less than a year in the industry and knew that people like Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan would be in the front row. It was very scary. After the dress rehearsal, Ranbir showed up with expensive vodka. Every time we were off the stage, we had a few sips before getting back on to continue with the show. It helped us keep our nerves in check".

About I Hate Luv Storys

In I Hate Luv Storys, Imran played a womaniser. The Karan Johar production marked Punit Malhotra's foray into the industry. Released in 2010, the film saw Imran romancing Sonam Kapoor on screen.

The story revolves around Jay and Simran, who are complete opposites when it comes to romance. While Jay doesn't believe in love, Simran swears by it and is quite filmy when it comes to love. In the film, both of them work for a well-known director who specialises in grand romantic potboilers.

Meanwhile, Imran, known for starring in projects such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly (2011), is considering making an acting comeback and is going through projects to find the right one. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. He has been on a break from films since then.

